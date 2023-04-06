 Navi Mumbai's Palm Beach Road extension project moves ahead; to be connected with Airoli-Mulund creek bridge
Navi Mumbai's Palm Beach Road extension project moves ahead; to be connected with Airoli-Mulund creek bridge

The revised plan will increase the length of the road by 1.5 km and double the cost from Rs 250 crore to Rs 425 crore.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 06, 2023, 02:50 PM IST
Palm Beach Road | Twitter

Navi Mumbai: After much delay, the Ghansoli to Airoli section of the Palm Beach Road project is finally moving ahead. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has received necessary permissions for the project and has decided to extend the road up to the Airoli-Mulund creek bridge.

The revised plan will increase the length of the road by 1.5 km and double the cost from Rs 250 crore to Rs 425 crore, a report in Hindustan Times stated.

Background of the project

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) had proposed the 21.12-km long Palm Beach Road project from Belapur to Airoli sector 10A in 2004. The 19.20 km stretch from Belapur to Ghansoli was constructed by CIDCO, but the remaining two kilometers work was stuck due to the involvement of mangroves area.

In 2009, CIDCO transferred the Ghansoli node to NMMC, including the incomplete Palm Beach Road project. However, the project did not see any progress until now.

Permissions obtained for the project

NMMC has received necessary permissions from Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority, forest department, mangroves conservation committee, environment and eco-sensitive authorities for the project. Only permission from the Bombay High Court is pending, and NMMC has already applied for it.

Project details and cost

Sanjay Desai, NMMC city engineer, was quoted in the article as saying that the remaining road construction will now be of 3.47 km, including a two kilometers-long bridge over the mangroves area. The road will be extended by 1.5 km, and the project cost has almost doubled due to the additional work.

Desai further added that they are making efforts to get CIDCO to share half of the cost, and they are hopeful of a positive response.

Importance of the road

The revival of the Palm Beach Road project will be a significant relief for commuters in the region, and the extension up to Airoli-Mulund creek bridge will improve connectivity to various areas.

The Ghansoli-Airoli Palm Beach Road project is crucial for the smooth flow of traffic in the region. It will connect to the Airoli-Mulund bridge and the under-construction Airoli-Katai route, enabling motorists to travel to Kalyan, Badlapur, Ambernath, Murbad, and other areas. Additionally, the road will help in reaching the proposed Navi Mumbai international airport.

