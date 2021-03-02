Navi Mumbai: NMMC floats tender for construction of first underpass at Palm Beach Road in Sanpada node

There is good news for residents of the Sanpada node in Navi Mumbai as there will be one more option to enter Palm Beach Road by through service road. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has floated tender for construction of the vehicular underpass on Palm Beach road near Kesar Solitate building at sector 19 in Sanpada in Turbhe ward. The underpass will be first on the 10-km long Palm Beach Road.

The vehicular underpass will be constructed on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) model.

If all goes as per the plan, the vehicular underpass will be ready for motorists in the next 18 months. The civic body has already floated tender and the cost of the project will be around Rs 25 crores. The civic chief has already approved the project.

At present, there is only one access point to Palm Beach road from the Sanapda node at Moraj Circle. For a long time, local residents and public representatives were demanding additional access points to Palm Beach Road.