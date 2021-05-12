Navi Mumbai: CIDCO to financially assist NMMC for extension of Palm Beach Road from Ghansoli to Airoli

Navi Mumbai, May 12: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has decided to contribute a maximum of Rs 125 crores for the extension of Palm Beach Road from Ghansoli to Airoli which will be undertaken by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

CIDCO took the decision following directives from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde.

As per the decision, NMMC and the CIDCO will jointly bear the cost of the project and CIDCO’s share will be 50% of the Cost up to a maximum of Rs 125 crores.

“The proposed extension of Palm Beach road from Ghansoli to Airoli is a boon for reducing traffic congestion and reliable travelling for commuters from CBD Belapur to Mumbai or Thane. Thus, with an aim to stimulate this project CIDCO has decided to assist NMMC by contributing partly the cost of the project.” Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, vice chairman and managing director of CIDCO.