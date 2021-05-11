‘Tougher than tatkal booking’: Window for vaccination under NMMC doesn’t last more than 3 minutes

With limited doses of vaccines available, it’s a challenge for citizens to get a slot in Navi Mumbai. The registration for vaccination for the age group 18 years to 44 years begins at 5 pm and gets over within two to three minutes.

The civic body says that they cannot do much as they are not getting the supply of vaccines.

Many citizens termed the registration for vaccination as similar to booking a Tatkal quota journey ticket in railways as registration for vaccination got over within two minutes.

At present, the civic body has dedicated three booths for ages of 18 to 44 for vaccination, with each centre 200. The appointment of the same number is fixed on the portal and it starts at 5 pm every day for the next day's vaccination. For this vaccination, citizens between the ages of 18 to 44 have to visit https://selfregistration.cowin.gov.in for registration.

Since there are only 600 doses available for this age group and more than 5 lakh citizens fall in this category. Pratik Jadhav, 24, a Nerul resident says that he is trying for the last three days but his effort has brought nothing as registration gets over within two to three minutes. Even other residents share similar views. Pramila Pawar, another resident of Vashi sector 6 says that the registration process is smooth but difficult to get registration.

Abhijit Bangar, the municipal commissioner admits the problem and he says that on few occasions, the subscription got over within two minutes after opening at 5 pm. “We are giving vaccination at three centres with 200 does at each. Unless we get an adequate number of vaccines doses, the problem will continue as there are around 5 lakh citizens fall under this age group,” said Bangar.

Like other civic body, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation is also not getting a consistent supply of vaccine doses. Bangar says that the supply is very inconsistent and we have to continue the drive with the available does. However, he has already updated about the situation and registrations getting over within few minutes.