Navi Mumbai: CIDCO conducts trial run of Metro line 1 between Central Park and Pendhar

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) conducted the trial run of Metro line 1 from station number 7 to 11 on Thursday successfully. The planning agency has decided to start partial operation by the end of December.

Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, managing director and vice-chairman of CIDCO tweeted about the trial run on Thursday. He tweeted that they conducted the trial run of Navi Mumbai Metro line 1 between station 7 and 11. “CIDCO is doing its best to commission the phase 1 by this financial year, despite the COVID pandemic and the lockdown,” he tweeted.

In the first week of January, CIDCO informed that after seeking safety certification from Commissioner, Metro Rail Safety (CRMS), the commercial operation between stations 7 and 11 (Central Park to Pendhar) is scheduled tentatively by the end of December 2021. In addition, the operation between stations 1 and 6 (Belapur to Kharghar sector 14) is scheduled tentatively by the end of December 2022.

Even, the CIDCO appointed Maha Metro to complete the remaining works of the Metro which was delayed due to multiple reasons. Even, the earlier contractor was reportedly blacklisted for the delay in completing the project.

The team of experts from Maha Metro took over the remaining projects and also made a joint visit with the CIDCO officials. Maha Metro has deployed a team of 20 expert engineers for ground-level execution.

CIDCO is developing four elevated corridors under Navi Mumbai Metro to make the public transport system of Navi Mumbai more efficient and interconnect different nodes. Trial run of line 1 admeasuring 11.1 km with 11 stations and a depot at Taloja was conducted successfully.