Navi Mumbai: NMMC starts preparation for possible third wave of COVID-19 - Here's how

With experts predicting a possible third wave of COVID-19, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has started the preparation. The civic body has decided to increase the number of ICU beds to 1500 and oxygen beds to 5000. The third wave of COVID-19 is believed to be more severe and may also infect children.

Despite the decline in the number of COVID cases since last week, the NMMC is vigilant in implementing COVID preventive measures. The third wave of Covid is expected between August and September, according to health experts, and the NMMC has started planning for it.

In this connection, the civic chief Abhijeet Bangar called a special meeting of senior officials on Wednesday to take a review of the preparations for the third wave. He discussed in detail the plans for the third wave based on the experience of the first and second waves as well as statistics from other countries.

The maximum number of active patients were 3688 in the first wave of COVID and 11605 in the second wave. As per the previous surges in COVID cases, the number of active patients in the third wave will be around 25,000, assuming that 50 percent of them will be admitted to the Covid Center, and the preparation of 12,000 beds should be planned from now on.

Considering the need for ICU and ventilator beds in the second wave, it was planned to increase the capacity of ICU beds to 1500. Similarly, there are currently 3000 oxygen beds and now the number of beds will be increased by 2000 to 5000. At the same time, considering the large demand for general beds, it was discussed to add another 4000 beds to the existing 4000 beds.

Bangar directed Engineering and Health department to take immediate action after discussing some possible sites for additional facilities.

A possible third wave of COVID has been predicted to be dangerous for young children and special COVID centers with pediatric ventilators including general beds, oxygen beds, ICU beds have been planned at 2 to 3 places.