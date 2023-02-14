Navi Mumbai's beauty pageant edition 12 kicks off; 16 finalists to walk on the ramp

The 16 finalists of beauty pageant Miss Navi Mumbai | Sourced Photo

The 12th season of Miss Navi Mumbai kicked off in Vashi on Monday evening with the introduction of 16 finalists. The top 16 contestants have been chosen after a lot of screening, looked gorgeous in their stunning outfits and were a sight of elegance and grandeur.

U&I Entertainment started the initiative around 12 years ago to provide a platform to budding talents in the world of beauty pageant. So far, U&I produced talents like Suman Rao, Divya Agarwal, Akshata Sonawane, Kavita Mishra to name a few.

Read Also Miss Universe 2023: Know when and where to watch the free live streaming of the beauty pageant

“It's not easy to eye diamonds and carve them with fitness to represent the country at an international platform. After a lot of scrutiny and a tough audition process out of 200 hundred participants, only 16 make it to the finale,” said Hameet Singh, MD of U&I Entertainment. He added that the grand finale will happen on March 4.

Among 16 participants selected for the finale, many of them are Navi Mumbai, Mumbai and other parts of the state.