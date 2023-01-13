Miss Universe 2023: Know when and where to watch the free live streaming of the beauty pageant | Instagram- Divita Rai

Miss Universe 2023 is back with over 86 women contesting for the beauty pageant at the 71st edition of the most coveted beauty pageant to be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023 to once again celebrate women around the world and advocate for humanitarian work. The event will be hosted at the Ernest N Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana where the winner will be crowned by current Miss Universe- India's Harnaaz Sandhu, who took home the Miss Universe 2022 crown.

Divita Rai, who was crowned LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2022 last year is representing India at the Miss Universe 2023 pageant. The model turned into 'Sone Ki Chidia' for the National costume designed by Abhishek Sharma. Rai, 25 was born in Karnataka and is an architect and model by profession.

This year's hosts will be Former Miss Universe (2012) Olivia Culpo and American TV personality Jeannine Mai Jenkins while the backstage commentary will be done by Former Miss Universe (2018) Catriona Gray and American Entertainment Reporter Zuri Hall who had also been the host for the last two Miss USA pageants. The show will feature performances by New Orleans's musical bands Big Freedia and Big Sam's Funky Nation, American fiddler Amanda Shaw's violin skills and also performances by Yolanda Adams and Tank And The Bangas.

Miss Universe 2023: When and Where to watch in India

As per the Indian Standard Time, Miss Universe 2023 will take place on Sunday morning i.e. January 15 at 6:30 am. People in India can watch the free live stream on the OTT platform Voot.