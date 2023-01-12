IN PICS: Divita Rai's 'Sone ki chidiya' national costume at the 71st Miss Universe Pageant

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 12, 2023
Divita Rai, LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2022 is representing India at the 71st edition of the coveted Miss Universe pageant
The winner will be crowned by Harnaaz Sandhu, the reigning Miss Universe, who will make way for her successor
For the National Costume round, Rai personified ‘Sone ki Chidiya‘ in an opulent golden ensemble designed by Abhishek Sharma
According to the Designer the National Costume is inspired by the ethereal portrayal of India as the golden bird which is a symbol of the wealth of our rich cultural heritage along with the spiritual essence of living in harmony with diversity
The lehenga is made from a hand-woven tissue fabric from the Chandheri District of Madhya Pradesh with the drape representing the image of a modern India
The intense gold metallic hand embellishments are a true example of the finest craftsmanship of our artisans
The wings represent the power of nourishment and care that India has shown in the difficult times towards the citizens of the world and took care and stood as a support with the notion of 'One World One Family'
The national costume in its true sense is the essence of modern India and its approach to progressive thinking
The Miss Universe Paegent is scheduled to take place on January 14, with over 80 delegates from across the globe competing for the crown