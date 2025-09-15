 Maharashtra Sanctions ₹150 Crore Boost For Ahilyanagar–Beed–Parli Railway; Ajit Pawar To Flag Off First Train On Sept 17
With this financial push, Deputy Chief Minister and Beed Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar has presented the people of Beed with a much-awaited gift on the occasion of Marathwada Liberation Day.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 09:36 PM IST
article-image
Ajit Pawar | File Photo

Beed: The Government of Maharashtra has so far allocated ₹2,091 crore to accelerate the ambitious Ahilyanagar–Beed–Parli Vaijnath Broad Gauge Railway Project, considered a game-changer for Beed district’s development. An additional ₹150 crore has now been sanctioned and released, giving further momentum to the project. With this financial push, Deputy Chief Minister and Beed Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar has presented the people of Beed with a much-awaited gift on the occasion of Marathwada Liberation Day.

First Train Run on September 17

The inaugural run of the Beed–Ahilyanagar railway section will be flagged off on September 17, fulfilling the long-cherished dream of lakhs of Beed district citizens.

Key Details of the Project

The railway line spans 261 kilometers, with an estimated total cost of ₹4,805 crore. The state government is bearing 50% of the project cost (₹2,402 crore). Of this, ₹2,091.23 crore has already been disbursed, and now an additional ₹150 crore has been released for the financial year 2025–26 as the state’s share to the Railways.

Ajit Pawar’s Push for Infrastructure

Since taking charge as Guardian Minister of Beed, Ajit Pawar has prioritized infrastructure development, including airports, railways, and road networks. Through multiple review meetings at the divisional, district, and ministerial levels, he has ensured effective coordination with departments to fast-track the project.

Project to Transform Beed’s Development

Speaking on the occasion, Pawar said, “The railway project will bring new momentum to the development of farmers, students, entrepreneurs, traders, and common people. It will also boost investment, generate employment, and improve connectivity. It is my constant effort to fast-track this project for Beed’s overall development. This will change the face of Beed and start a new journey towards its people's progress.”

