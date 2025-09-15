 India Clean-Up Confluence 2.0 Calls For Collective Action, Felicitates Grassroots Changemakers
India Clean-Up Confluence 2.0 Calls For Collective Action, Felicitates Grassroots Changemakers

The highlight of this year’s edition was the ICUC Changemaker Awards, where grassroots leaders from across the country were recognized for their environmental efforts.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 09:36 PM IST
India Clean-Up Confluence 2.0 Calls For Collective Action, Felicitates Grassroots Changemakers | File Photo

https://youtu.be/ihP_C9AY-V4The India Clean-Up Confluence (ICUC) 2.0 – From Ripples to Waves, co-created by Carter Clean Up and Greenmyna, concluded here on Sunday  with a call for collective action towards a cleaner and greener India.

BMC Safai Karamcharis Receive Standing Ovation

The meeting brought together over 350 participants, 60 organizations and citizen volunteers, amplifying its reach to  60 lakh people nationwide. The highlight of this year’s edition was the ICUC Changemaker Awards, where grassroots leaders from across the country were recognized for their environmental efforts. In a deeply moving moment, BMC Safai Karamcharis were felicitated for their tireless contribution to keeping Mumbai clean — drawing a standing ovation from the audience.

The event was attended by Monica Nagelgaard,  diplomat from  Norway,  Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder & CEO, Wildlife SOS, Jimmy Mistry, founder Della Township, Prasiddhi Singh, founder, Prasiddhi Forest Foundation, Pradeep Sangwan, founder, Healing Himalayas Foundation, Malhar Kalambe founder, Beach Please India, Lazar Jankovic, civic changemaker and others.  

Media Narratives Emphasised in Environmental Action

Beyond the awards, ICUC 2.0 featured discussions on coexistence with the animal kingdom, policies for scalable environmental action, technology-driven solutions for waste management and citizen movements & media narratives for change.

