 Palghar's Tribal Women Turn To Wild Vegetable ‘Kantola’ As Monsoon Lifeline, Earn Upto ₹500 A Day
Palghar's Tribal Women Turn To Wild Vegetable 'Kantola' As Monsoon Lifeline, Earn Upto ₹500 A Day

Every monsoon, as forests in Palghar turn lush, a prickly green vegetable known locally as Kantola (spiny gourd) emerges in abundance. For tribal women across the district, this seasonal produce has become a vital source of income during the rainy months when farm work comes to a halt.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 09:50 PM IST
article-image
A tribal woman in Palghar selling baskets of seasonal Kantola, a wild monsoon vegetable and vital income source | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: Every monsoon, as forests in Palghar turn lush, a prickly green vegetable known locally as Kantola (spiny gourd) emerges in abundance. For tribal women across the district, this seasonal produce has become a vital source of income during the rainy months when farm work comes to a halt.

Daily Earnings Sustain Families

Savitri, a resident of Jawhar, collects baskets of Kantola from nearby forests and sells them in local markets. “During the rains, farming stops, but these gourds never fail us. Each day I earn around ₹400–₹500 by selling them, which is enough to manage household expenses. By evening they are all sold, and traders even take them to Mumbai and Thane. This year, we haven’t had to borrow money to survive,” she said.

High Market Value

In local markets, Kantola sells for ₹200–₹300 a kilo, while in Mumbai it can fetch as much as ₹400. The crop requires no investment, as the vines sprout naturally after the first rains.

Nutritional and Medicinal Benefits

Apart from its market value, Kantola is prized for its nutritional and medicinal benefits. Rich in protein and iron, it is believed to help with diabetes, blood pressure, jaundice and stomach ailments.

Monsoon Lifeline for Tribal Families

For families in these tribal hamlets, the wild vegetable is more than just a seasonal crop — it is a lifeline. In the absence of regular livelihood opportunities during monsoon, Kantola offers both sustenance and economic support, even if only for a few months.

