VIDEO: 'Farmers On Crisis While Maharashtra Govt Remains Silent,' Says Congress Chief Harshvardhan Sapkal

Mumbai: With unseasonal rains devastating large parts of Maharashtra and wiping out crops across thousands of hectares, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President Harshvardhan Sapkal has accused the state government of remaining silent and insensitive to the plight of farmers. He demanded immediate relief of ₹50,000 per hectare for affected farmers and free seeds and fertilizers for the upcoming Rabi season.

Speaking at a press conference held at Tilak Bhavan, Sapkal said, “Farmers are in deep distress as this year’s Kharif season has been completely destroyed. Yet, the Sultan of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, and his ministers have not uttered a single word of assurance. The government must recognize the gravity of this crisis and provide urgent compensation. The Congress party has been raising this demand consistently since May.”

Sapkal alleged that despite widespread destruction of crops and soil erosion, ministers have shown little accountability. “Guardian Ministers should be visiting affected villages, but they are absent. Farmers’ tears remain unattended,” he added.

Attack on Mumbai Civic Administration

Turning his criticism towards the state’s handling of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Sapkal alleged large-scale mismanagement of funds. He pointed out that despite BMC holding bank deposits of over ₹90,000 crore, the state government has drawn loans of ₹1,300 crore.

“Instead of an administrator, the government has placed looters in charge of Mumbai. Citizens’ money is being plundered. A white paper must be issued on this loot,” Sapkal demanded.

Fadnavis Accused of Misleading on Bengaluru Metro

Sapkal also took a dig at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over his recent remarks on the Shivajinagar Metro Station in Bengaluru. “Fadnavis misled the people by claiming a name change. In reality, there is no such proposal—there are two metro stations in the Shivajinagar area, and the name is intact. Without verifying facts, he falsely invoked Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s name to create religious tension. This exposes his ignorance. He must apologize publicly,” Sapkal asserted.

He further accused the BJP of historically insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, citing the writings of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, and added that the local residents of Shivajinagar—largely Muslim and Scheduled Caste communities—never objected to the name.

Remarks on Ashok Chavan

When asked about former CM Ashok Chavan’s remarks, Sapkal responded sarcastically: “Ashok Chavan has held positions as MLA, MP, Minister, two-time Chief Minister, and MPCC President. His father Shankarrao Chavan too served as CM twice and Union Minister. If this is what is called ‘exile,’ then every Congress worker would wish for such a ‘banishment.’"

Mega Job Fair on September 16

Highlighting the issue of unemployment, Sapkal announced that the Congress will organize a mega job fair at Tilak Bhavan on September 16. He said over 2.5 lakh government posts remain vacant, leaving lakhs of qualified youth unemployed.

To address this, the Congress has brought together more than 40 reputed companies from sectors including IT, banking, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and services to participate in the job fair.

