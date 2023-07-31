Navi Mumbai: Yoga Vidya Pranic Healing Foundation Holds Full Moon Dhyaan Event In Vashi

The Yoga Vidya Pranic Healing Foundation of South Mumbai will hold a transformative Full Moon Dhyaan event in Vashi on August 1, 2023 from 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm | Pexels

The Yoga Vidya Pranic Healing Foundation of South Mumbai will hold a transformative Full Moon Dhyaan event in Vashi on August 1, 2023 from 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm. The event will be conducted at the Arya Samaj Mandir in Vashi, Navi Mumbai.

The meditation programme is open to all especially, for pranic healing enthusiasts. During the event, participants will have the opportunity to learn about the intriguing "Science of Manifestation," an exploration of the principles behind manifesting positive changes in one's life.

The session will also feature a unique and powerful Twin Hearts Meditation, known for its ability to foster emotional and mental harmony, leading to inner peace and overall well-being. One of the highlights of the evening is that each attendee will receive a complimentary one-on-one Pranic Healing session. For register contact numbers: 9819612145 or 9664402452.

