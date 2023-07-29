Navi Mumbai: Man Held For Stealing 100 Kg Tomatoes At APMC In Vashi

Representational Image

The APMC police have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly stealing tomatoes from the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Vashi. The act was recorded on CCTV cameras installed at gala 583 where the theft took place. The suspect, Rishi Tura, is acquainted with the market as he spends most of his time there.

A total of four crates were allegedly stolen by Tura. “Each crate contains 25kg tomatoes and Tura stole four crates,” said a police official, adding that the incident took place on July 12 and at that time the price of tomatoes was around ₹100-130 per kg.

However, when he was arrested, the police found him with only ₹1,720. “The accused spent most of the money he made by selling the stolen produce,” said the official.

Generally, thefts at the wholesale market during the night are difficult as trucks and tempos start arriving at midnight. “There is a lot of activity here,” said a trader.

In April-May, tomatoes were available in the market at ₹20 per kg. However, with the dip in supply, the price started rising and it became a precious product, with thefts being reported from across the country. In one instance, someone gave 4kg tomatoes as a birthday gift to a friend.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)