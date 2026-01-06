Navi Mumbai News: Raigad’s Abhishek Magar Part Of Indian Navy’s Historic INSV Kaundinya Voyage To Oman

Raigad’s Abhishek Magar Part Of Indian Navy’s Historic INSV Kaundinya Voyage To Oman |

Navi Mumbai: Abhishek Magar, a resident of Raigad district, has been selected as one of the 18 crew members of the Indian Navy’s traditional sail vessel INSV Kaundinya, which has embarked on its first long-distance maritime expedition from Porbandar to Muscat (Oman) and back to Karwar. His inclusion in the historic voyage has brought pride to Raigad, as the mission seeks to retrace ancient sea routes that once connected India’s western coast with Oman, said a statement released by Raigad administration.

Expedition Flagged Off

The expedition was ceremonially flagged off on December 29 by Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command. The voyage, spanning nearly 1,400 km, is expected to be completed in about 15 days and aims to showcase India’s ancient maritime prowess while strengthening cultural and historical ties with Oman.

Magar’s Background and Service

Abhishek Magar, originally from Dhoroshi village in Satara district and currently residing in Kharghar, Panvel taluka in Raigad district, joined the Indian Navy at the age of 20. An engineering graduate, he has been serving the Navy for the past nine years in various technical and operational roles. He is the eldest son of senior journalist Appasaheb Magar and comes from a family with a strong tradition of public service in the Navi Mumbai–Panvel region.

Ancient Shipbuilding Techniques

INSV Kaundinya, inducted into the Indian Navy on May 21, 2025, was built at the Karwar naval base using ancient Indian shipbuilding techniques. Inspired by Ajanta cave murals dating back to the 5th century, the 65-foot vessel has been constructed using the stitch-plank method, coir ropes, coconut fibre and natural resin, without the use of steel or screws. The project was led by traditional boat designer Babu Shankaran with support from archaeologists, naval architects and hydrodynamics experts.

Crew Member’s Pride

“Being part of INSV Kaundinya is a matter of immense pride not just for me, but for my family and Raigad district. This voyage connects us with India’s glorious maritime past,” Abhishek Magar said.

Defence Ministry Statement

Ministry of Defence released a statement saying, “INSV Kaundinya has been fully designed based on ancient depictions of boats. It represents a confluence of history, ancient craftsmanship and modern naval expertise."

