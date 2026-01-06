 Navi Mumbai News: Raigad’s Abhishek Magar Part Of Indian Navy’s Historic INSV Kaundinya Voyage To Oman
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: Raigad’s Abhishek Magar Part Of Indian Navy’s Historic INSV Kaundinya Voyage To Oman

Navi Mumbai News: Raigad’s Abhishek Magar Part Of Indian Navy’s Historic INSV Kaundinya Voyage To Oman

Abhishek Magar, a Raigad district resident, has been selected among the 18 crew members of the Indian Navy’s traditional sail vessel INSV Kaundinya. The ship has embarked on its first long-distance voyage from Porbandar to Muscat and back to Karwar, retracing ancient sea routes linking India’s west coast with Oman and highlighting India’s maritime heritage.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 11:48 PM IST
article-image
Raigad’s Abhishek Magar Part Of Indian Navy’s Historic INSV Kaundinya Voyage To Oman |

Navi Mumbai: Abhishek Magar, a resident of Raigad district, has been selected as one of the 18 crew members of the Indian Navy’s traditional sail vessel INSV Kaundinya, which has embarked on its first long-distance maritime expedition from Porbandar to Muscat (Oman) and back to Karwar. His inclusion in the historic voyage has brought pride to Raigad, as the mission seeks to retrace ancient sea routes that once connected India’s western coast with Oman, said a statement released by Raigad administration.

Expedition Flagged Off
The expedition was ceremonially flagged off on December 29 by Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command. The voyage, spanning nearly 1,400 km, is expected to be completed in about 15 days and aims to showcase India’s ancient maritime prowess while strengthening cultural and historical ties with Oman.

Magar’s Background and Service
Abhishek Magar, originally from Dhoroshi village in Satara district and currently residing in Kharghar, Panvel taluka in Raigad district, joined the Indian Navy at the age of 20. An engineering graduate, he has been serving the Navy for the past nine years in various technical and operational roles. He is the eldest son of senior journalist Appasaheb Magar and comes from a family with a strong tradition of public service in the Navi Mumbai–Panvel region.

Ancient Shipbuilding Techniques
INSV Kaundinya, inducted into the Indian Navy on May 21, 2025, was built at the Karwar naval base using ancient Indian shipbuilding techniques. Inspired by Ajanta cave murals dating back to the 5th century, the 65-foot vessel has been constructed using the stitch-plank method, coir ropes, coconut fibre and natural resin, without the use of steel or screws. The project was led by traditional boat designer Babu Shankaran with support from archaeologists, naval architects and hydrodynamics experts.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi vs Mumbai Debate Reignites On Reddit As Viral Post Compares Cost of Living, Infrastructure, Healthcare & Food
Delhi vs Mumbai Debate Reignites On Reddit As Viral Post Compares Cost of Living, Infrastructure, Healthcare & Food
BMW Golf Cup 2026 Returns To India With 19 Tournaments Across 13 Cities
BMW Golf Cup 2026 Returns To India With 19 Tournaments Across 13 Cities
Mumbai Sessions Court Sentences Neighbour To 10 Years’ Rigorous Imprisonment For Raping Mentally Challenged Woman During 2019 Lok Sabha Polls
Mumbai Sessions Court Sentences Neighbour To 10 Years’ Rigorous Imprisonment For Raping Mentally Challenged Woman During 2019 Lok Sabha Polls
Mumbai Civic Polls 2026: Activist Anil Galgali Flags Delay In Publishing Voter Lists For All 227 BMC Wards, Seeks Immediate Action
Mumbai Civic Polls 2026: Activist Anil Galgali Flags Delay In Publishing Voter Lists For All 227 BMC Wards, Seeks Immediate Action
Read Also
Good News! Mumbai-Pune Expressway’s Missing Link To Open On May 1
article-image

Crew Member’s Pride
“Being part of INSV Kaundinya is a matter of immense pride not just for me, but for my family and Raigad district. This voyage connects us with India’s glorious maritime past,” Abhishek Magar said.

Defence Ministry Statement
Ministry of Defence released a statement saying, “INSV Kaundinya has been fully designed based on ancient depictions of boats. It represents a confluence of history, ancient craftsmanship and modern naval expertise."

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi vs Mumbai Debate Reignites On Reddit As Viral Post Compares Cost of Living, Infrastructure,...

Delhi vs Mumbai Debate Reignites On Reddit As Viral Post Compares Cost of Living, Infrastructure,...

Mumbai Sessions Court Sentences Neighbour To 10 Years’ Rigorous Imprisonment For Raping Mentally...

Mumbai Sessions Court Sentences Neighbour To 10 Years’ Rigorous Imprisonment For Raping Mentally...

Mumbai Civic Polls 2026: Activist Anil Galgali Flags Delay In Publishing Voter Lists For All 227 BMC...

Mumbai Civic Polls 2026: Activist Anil Galgali Flags Delay In Publishing Voter Lists For All 227 BMC...

Pune Land Deal Probe: State-Appointed Inquiry Committee Seeks Second Extension

Pune Land Deal Probe: State-Appointed Inquiry Committee Seeks Second Extension

From Slums To High-Rises, Mumbai’s L Ward Grapples With Neglect Ahead Of BMC Elections

From Slums To High-Rises, Mumbai’s L Ward Grapples With Neglect Ahead Of BMC Elections