 Good News! Mumbai-Pune Expressway’s Missing Link To Open On May 1
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneGood News! Mumbai-Pune Expressway’s Missing Link To Open On May 1

Good News! Mumbai-Pune Expressway’s Missing Link To Open On May 1

The much-awaited inauguration of the Pune-Mumbai expressway’s 13-km ‘missing link’, which will significantly decongest the highway stretch and will reduce the travel time between the two cities by at least 30 minutes, may open to the public on May 1.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 03:45 PM IST
article-image
Good News! Mumbai-Pune Expressway’s Missing Link To Open On May 1 | X/ DNT_DFB

The much-awaited inauguration of the Pune-Mumbai expressway’s 13-km ‘missing link’, which will significantly decongest the highway stretch and will reduce the travel time between the two cities by at least 30 minutes, may open to the public on May 1.

“The missing link project near Lonavla is 98% complete, and the construction is progressing steadily. We have a firm target to open the stretch on May 1, which coincides with Maharashtra Day,” Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) joint managing director Rajesh Patil told The Times of India (TOI) on Monday.

Moreover, Maharashtra Chief Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal on Sunday visited the missing link project site and chaired a review meeting, directing officials to ensure completion within the stipulated timeframe without compromising on safety.

Features of Mumbai-Pune expressway ‘missing link’

FPJ Shorts
SC Extends Stay On Trial Court Taking Cognisance Of Chargesheet Against Ashoka University Professor
SC Extends Stay On Trial Court Taking Cognisance Of Chargesheet Against Ashoka University Professor
Supreme Court Grants Bail To Former Amtek Director Arvind Dham In ₹25,000 Crore Bank Fraud Case
Supreme Court Grants Bail To Former Amtek Director Arvind Dham In ₹25,000 Crore Bank Fraud Case
'Serious Roles Serious Log': Did Varun Dhawan Give It By To Netizens Amid Trolling For Looking Unserious In Border 2 Song Ghar Kab Aaoge?
'Serious Roles Serious Log': Did Varun Dhawan Give It By To Netizens Amid Trolling For Looking Unserious In Border 2 Song Ghar Kab Aaoge?
63 Lakh ITRs Still Pending In AY 2025–26, Are Taxpayers Refunds At Risk?
63 Lakh ITRs Still Pending In AY 2025–26, Are Taxpayers Refunds At Risk?

The missing link begins at Khopoli and ends at the Sinhgad Institute (Pune). It will have two eight-lane tunnels, 1.75 km and 8.92 km long and two eight-lane viaducts of lengths 790 m and 650 m. 

There will be a 640-metre cable-stayed bridge that is 100 metres above the Tiger Valley in the Lonavala-Khandala section, which is followed by an 8.9-kilometre tunnel. Some parts of the project are as deep as 170 feet beneath the ground, with the Lonavala lake resting above it.

Read Also
Pune To Get 54-Km Underground Road Tunnel Network Worth Rs 32,000 Crore: CM Devendra Fadnavis
article-image

Benefits

The missing link will help motorists bypass the Lonavla-Khandala ghat section. Currently, the distance between Khopoli and the Sinhgad Institute via the expressway is 19 kilometres, much of it through a ghat section.

In the absence of the link, motorists are forced to use a common stretch of the expressway and the old Mumbai-Bengaluru highway (NH-4) in the Ghat section.

The major issue is that the 10 lanes of the two roads (six lanes of the expressway and four lanes of the NH-4) narrow down to just six lanes. And frequent landslides lead to vehicles breaking down, making this a gridlock. After the missing link project gets operational, vehicles will be able to bypass the stretch, which will considerably help to decongest the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

The current Mumbai-Pune Expressway was inaugurated in 2002 and is named after former chief minister Yashwantrao Chavan. It is used by around 75,000 vehicles every day, including heavy vehicles. This number often touches up to 120,000 vehicles on weekends and holidays, leading to severe traffic congestion.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Good News! Mumbai-Pune Expressway’s Missing Link To Open On May 1

Good News! Mumbai-Pune Expressway’s Missing Link To Open On May 1

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Polls: Battles Between Established Leaders In 22 Seats To Decide Who...

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Polls: Battles Between Established Leaders In 22 Seats To Decide Who...

ZTCC Pune Records Highest Organ Donations In Maharashtra, Saves 207 Lives

ZTCC Pune Records Highest Organ Donations In Maharashtra, Saves 207 Lives

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar & NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar Laud Suresh Kalmadi's Role In Pune's...

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar & NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar Laud Suresh Kalmadi's Role In Pune's...

Pune Municipal Corporation Polls 2026: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Takes 'Look In The Mirror'...

Pune Municipal Corporation Polls 2026: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Takes 'Look In The Mirror'...