Navi Mumbai: Women Gather Under One Roof To Celebrate 4th Anniversary Of Aarine Foundation At Koperkhairane

Thane: Women from both Thane and Navi Mumbai participated in the celebration of 4th Anniversary of an NGO Aarine Foundation recently at Shetkari Samaj Hall at Koperkhairane in Navi Mumbai. This year celebration was celebrated for the women and the reason it was titled as "Women's Special".

Aarine Foundation has always been at the forefront of social work and supporting children and women in Thane, Navi Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra. All the women participated in various competitions, games, stalls and lucky draws and they also received prizes and awards. The anniversary was celebrated with great enthusiasm.

Nitesh Misal, president, Aarine Foundation said, " We invited around 500 women for this event but to our surprise more than 1,000 women attended the event. The hall was packed due to the overwhelming response of the women. Many women were standing outside the hall. Through this program, women entrepreneurs were provided a platform through stalls to display and sell their products for women empowerment. Along with this, free health check-up by Divine Winspire Foundation and free eye check-up by Ramakrishna Netralaya were conducted for all women."

Mangalagouri and Miss and Mrs. Shravani competitions for women were organized on the occasion of the anniversary of Areen Foundation. Women participated spontaneously in this competition. All the women came in various traditional attires. They danced attractively on different Marathi and Hindi film songs. Among them Priyanka Patil won first place in Miss Shravani and Mrs.Tarakeswari Ranpise first place, Mrs.Manisha Bobde got second place, Mrs. Amrapali Ingole got third place. In the Mangalagouri competition, Mauli Mangalore won first place, Lek Ladki Pratishthan second and Mandvi group third.

Due recognisiton

Women who have successfully worked in various fields and inspired other women have been awarded the Nari Ratna Award by Aarine Foundation. Phoolan Shinde, Jyoti Jadhav, Lalita Madhavi, Rekha Ingle, Dr. Sneha Deshpande, Anita Mane, Rajshree Patil, Jayashree Patil, Kalpana Shinde were awarded with Nari Ratna 2023.

This program was inaugurated by Ghansoli village corporator Ghanshyam Madhavi and inaugurated by Phulan Shinde. Also, Varsha Gaikwad, Director of Mudra Loan, Dr. Sunny Valika, Dr. Sneha Deshpande, Actress Reksha Taide, Deepak Arjun of Alankar Jewellers, Dr. Rani Kushare, Dr. Alka Pradhan were present as guest.

Aarine Foundation president Nitesh Misal gave a detailed account of the four years of Aarine Foundation's journey, activities and achievements.

