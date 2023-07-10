Navi Mumbai: Woman’s Body Found in Uran, Murder Case Filed | Representative Photo

Navi Mumbai: Uran police registered a case of murder against an unidentified person after they found the body of an unidentified woman in Pirkaun village in Uran Taluka on Monday morning. The woman’s throat was slit and dumped along the road, said police.

Villagers of Pirkaun noticed the body around 7.3am near MDS Hotel along the Pirkaun-Sarde road. A police team reached the site and conducted the Panchnama. “We have sent the body for postmortem to know the exact reason of death,” said a police official. However, he added that prima facie it seemed that her throat was slit by a sharp-edged weapon and the body CCTwas dumped along the road.

CCTV footage being screened

The woman seemed to be around 28 to 35 years old. “The woman was married and wore a pink sari,” said the police official.

While villagers panicked after a body was found near the village, police formed multiple teams to investigate the case. “We are checking CCTV footage of nearby areas,” said the official.

The police did not find many clues from the body as there was no ornament or jewellery with her.