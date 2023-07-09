Mumbai News: Woman Feared Drowned Near Bandra Fort, Search Operation Underway

Mumbai : A 27-year-old woman was feared to be drowned in the sea near Bandra Fort on Sunday evening. The search operation was on by the Mumbai Fire Brigade till late night. The incident took place at 5.12 pm. According to the information received from BMC's Disaster cell, the woman is identified as Jyoti Sonar.

"She was standing on the rock to take a picture but was washed away by the waves. Her family who accompanied her raised the alarm. The Mumbai Fire Brigade officials immediately rushed to the spot and started the rescue operations. The search operation is still going on," said sources from Bandra police station.

Ravindra Ambulgekar, chief fire officer of Mumbai Fire Brigade said, "The high waves are making the search operation difficult; still our flood rescue team was trying hard to find the lady. But we fear that our divers might get drowned in the sea. So we have now stopped (10 pm) the search operations, which will start again tomorrow morning."