Navi Mumbai: Kharghar Teen Jumps Into Pond Without Knowing How To Swim, Drowns

An 18-year-old boy reportedly drowned at a pond in Khutuk Bandhan village in Kharghar on Saturday afternoon around 2 pm after he ventured into the pond to enjoy the rainy season along with his friends. Police and fire brigade have launched a search operation after getting information.

Teen could not swim

According to the police, the boy, identified as Sulaiman Khan, a resident of Taloja Phase 2, ventured into the pond which is located at sector 36 in Khutuk Bandhan village in Kharghar behind Taloja jail to enjoy along with his two friends on Saturday afternoon. Khan drowned as he did not know how to swim and was not able to assess the depth of water in the rain filled pond, said police. His friends who also were not good swimmers managed to come out safely.

Khan's friends informed his who called the Kharghar police station. The police and fire brigade rushed to the pond and started the rescue operation. According to Kharghar Fire Briagde, the search operation was going on.