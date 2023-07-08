 Navi Mumbai: Kharghar Teen Jumps Into Pond Without Knowing How To Swim, Drowns
Navi Mumbai: Kharghar Teen Jumps Into Pond Without Knowing How To Swim, Drowns

Sulaiman Khan, a resident of Taloja, ventured into the pond in Kharghar jail to enjoy along with his two friends on Saturday afternoon.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, July 08, 2023, 10:36 PM IST
An 18-year-old boy reportedly drowned at a pond in Khutuk Bandhan village in Kharghar on Saturday afternoon around 2 pm after he ventured into the pond to enjoy the rainy season along with his friends. Police and fire brigade have launched a search operation after getting information.

Teen could not swim

According to the police, the boy, identified as Sulaiman Khan, a resident of Taloja Phase 2, ventured into the pond which is located at sector 36 in Khutuk Bandhan village in Kharghar behind Taloja jail to enjoy along with his two friends on Saturday afternoon. Khan drowned as he did not know how to swim and was not able to assess the depth of water in the rain filled pond, said police. His friends who also were not good swimmers managed to come out safely.

Khan's friends informed his who called the Kharghar police station. The police and fire brigade rushed to the pond and started the rescue operation. According to Kharghar Fire Briagde, the search operation was going on.

Mumbai: Drunken NRI Beautician Who Ran Over 2 More Than 10 Years Ago, Succumbs To Depression

Mumbai: Total Count Of BMC-Run Pools Rise To 7

Mumbai: 146 People Defrauded Of ₹17.94 Crore In Bogus Investment Scam

Mumbai: Christian Community Jumps Into UCC Debate

Mumbai: BMC Goes On Rat-Killing Spree In Hospitals

