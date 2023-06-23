Mumbai News: 14-Year-Old Boy Drowns in Gokuldham Swimming Pool in Goregaon East

Mumbai: A 14-year-old boy has reportedly died after drowning in the Gokuldham swimming pool located at Yashodham School, General A K Vaidya Marg, Goregaon East, as confirmed by Dindoshi police on Friday. The incident occurred at around 8:00 pm. The boy was immediately taken to Shatabdi Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The deceased has been identified as Shardul Sanjay Aarolkar.
(More details waited)
