Mumbai News: 14-Year-Old Boy Drowns in Gokuldham Swimming Pool in Goregaon East

Mumbai: 14-Year-Old Boy Drowns in Gokuldham Swimming Pool in Goregaon East | Representative image

Mumbai: A 14-year-old boy has reportedly died after drowning in the Gokuldham swimming pool located at Yashodham School, General A K Vaidya Marg, Goregaon East, as confirmed by Dindoshi police on Friday. The incident occurred at around 8:00 pm. The boy was immediately taken to Shatabdi Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The deceased has been identified as Shardul Sanjay Aarolkar.

(More details waited)