 Mumbai News: 14-Year-Old Boy Drowns in Gokuldham Swimming Pool in Goregaon East
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: 14-Year-Old Boy Drowns in Gokuldham Swimming Pool in Goregaon East

Mumbai News: 14-Year-Old Boy Drowns in Gokuldham Swimming Pool in Goregaon East

The boy was immediately taken to Shatabdi Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Friday, June 23, 2023, 08:51 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 14-Year-Old Boy Drowns in Gokuldham Swimming Pool in Goregaon East | Representative image

Mumbai: A 14-year-old boy has reportedly died after drowning in the Gokuldham swimming pool located at Yashodham School, General A K Vaidya Marg, Goregaon East, as confirmed by Dindoshi police on Friday. The incident occurred at around 8:00 pm. The boy was immediately taken to Shatabdi Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The deceased has been identified as Shardul Sanjay Aarolkar.

(More details waited)

Read Also
Pune: 6-Year-Old Drowns At Water Park In Ravet
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mira-Bhayandar: 9 Years Of Modi Regime, Congress Poses Questions On PM Modi's Rule

Mira-Bhayandar: 9 Years Of Modi Regime, Congress Poses Questions On PM Modi's Rule

Mumbai News: 14-Year-Old Boy Drowns in Gokuldham Swimming Pool in Goregaon East

Mumbai News: 14-Year-Old Boy Drowns in Gokuldham Swimming Pool in Goregaon East

Maharashtra Govt Approves Upgrading of 9 Deputy RTOs to Regional Transport Offices

Maharashtra Govt Approves Upgrading of 9 Deputy RTOs to Regional Transport Offices

Mumbai News: MHADA Extends Housing Lottery Application Deadline; Check Details

Mumbai News: MHADA Extends Housing Lottery Application Deadline; Check Details

Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Seizes 7703 Kg Plastic, Collects ₹62L Fines From Violators In Single Year

Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Seizes 7703 Kg Plastic, Collects ₹62L Fines From Violators In Single Year