Mumbai News: Tragic Drowning Incident In Juhu Koliwada Leaves 4 Missing; Search & Rescue Operation Underway

Representative image

In a heartbreaking incident, six individuals were reported to have drowned in the sea at Juhu Koliwada in Santacruz (W) earlier today. The incident was swiftly reported to the authorities by the BMC's MFB (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Fire Brigade) at approximately 5:28 p.m.

Two individuals rescued

Eyewitnesses revealed that two brave men managed to rescue two individuals from the treacherous waters, displaying extraordinary bravery and quick thinking. However, the remaining four individuals could not be located at the time of this report, prompting a desperate search operation by multiple agencies.

Volunteers tirelessly combing the area

In response to the distress call, the BMC's MFB, along with the local police, ward staff, and 108 Ambulance services, swiftly mobilized their teams to the scene. A search operation is currently underway, as officials and volunteers tirelessly combed the area in hopes of locating the missing individuals and bringing them to safety.

The identities of the victims and the circumstances leading to their unfortunate plunge into the sea remain unknown at this time.

(This is breaking news. More details will be added shortly.)