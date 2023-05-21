Mumbai: Union minister Bhupender Yadav participates in mega beach clean-up in Juhu

Union Minister for Environment Bhupender Yadav participated in the G20 mega beach clean up campaign at Juhu beach in Mumbai on Sunday. Yadav was accompanied by the Governor of Maharashtra Ramesh Bais and other State ministers of Maharashtra.

The mega beach clean up event kicked off the third meeting of the Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group meeting which is taking place in Mumbai from May 21 to 23.

The purpose of the clean up event was to sensitise and raise awareness about the impact of marine waste on our environment and encourage citizens to take steps to prevent the degradation of the environment.

Members of the G20 countries, invitee countries, state government officials, international organisations and delegations of the Environment, Climate and Sustainability Group (ECSWG) had attended the beach clean up event.



MBMC commissioner leads clean-up



The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) led by commissioner Dilip Dhole launched a mega beach-clean up drive at the shores of Uttan near Bhayandar ahead of the G20 summit on Sunday. The Uttan beach was listed as one of the venues for the mega clean-up event under India’s G20 Presidency. Apart from other cleaning equipment, the state of the art ‘Bob Cat’ sand cleaning machine recently procured by the MBMC were put to use in the clean-up drive. Deeksha Dadiich from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change who donned the role of a nodal officer expressed satisfaction over the successful implementation of the drive.