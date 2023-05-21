G20 Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde participates in mega clean-up at Juhu Beach

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 21, 2023
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Sunday engaged himself in the beach clean up activity at Juhu Beach along with many others, ahead of the formal discussion at the third Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) meeting of the G20 in Mumbai.
CM Shinde, dressed in white, walked through the beach and collected littered waste.
During the event, Shinde not only participated along with volunteers in the clean-up work, but also posed for a photograph with them.
Later, he inked his autograph at the Signature Campaign to leave an impression of the good work towards the environment.
Shinde thanked delegates for their participation in the beach clean-up and said, "I offer my gratitude to all those who have assembled here. The conference has brought us all together for the cause of the conservation of our mother Earth."
