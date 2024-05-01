Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sunil Tatkare Attacks INDIA Alliance During Rally In Alibaug | X/@SunilTatkare

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) State President and candidate for Raigad Lok Sabha Constituency MP Sunil Tatkare pulled the Opposition up in a public campaign meeting of Mahayuti coaltion in Alibaug city on Tuesday. He said, "Those parties who fought with each other and have had contradicting ideologies all their lives are lecturing about how this will be the last election and how the Constitution of India will be changed if PM Narendra Modi retains power."

Tatkare also took a dig that people have not forgotten that Uddhav Thackeray became the chief minister with the help of Sonia Gandhi whom Sanjay Raut used to criticise on a daily basis. "I used to be with Sanjay Raut when going to Delhi for discussions. You used to be proud of the fact that you are from the radical Hindu party that Shiv Sena is.

Then joined hands with the Congress and Uddhav Thackeray became the CM for two and a half years. The switch in power happened because Eknath Shinde and other leaders were exhausted. Changes are natural in politics. If there is stability at the Centre, there will be certainly stability in Maharashtra as well," Tatkare said.

Tatkare stated they joined hands with the NDA for the benefit of Bahujan. "We had positive intentions for them and to have better synergy between the state and Centre so that there is equal development of Maharashtra as well as the nation. However, when we joined them, our intentions were questioned," he said, recounting the NCP episode.

MLA Mahendra Dalvi also addressed his thoughts during the public meeting in Alibaug. Among others, BJP district general secretary Mahesh Mohite, Girish Kulkarni, and several other dignitaries remained present on the occasion.