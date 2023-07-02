Navi Mumbai: 14-Year-Old Drowns In Ghansoli Pond

A 14-year-old boy died after drowning in a pond, located along the Palm Beach Road in Ghansoli, on Saturday afternoon. Accompanied by his younger brother and a friend, he had alone ventured into the water for fun, however, he could not gauge the depth of the pond, said the police. The deceased was a resident of Gharonda in Ghansoli.

Rabale police station police sub-inspector Amol Jadhav said that while the teen went into the water, his younger brother and his friend stayed away. When he started drowning, the duo raised an alarm. As the pond is located inside the forest area near Ghansoli bus depot and filled with rainwater at this time, no one could reach for help in time. The duo later called the police.

Boy was fished out by police team

A team of cops and fire brigade reached the spot and fished out the boy. “We rushed him to a nearby hospital, but he was declared dead at the hospital,” said Jadhav. According to the police, the younger brother and his friend warned him not to venture into the pond, but the teen did not pay heed.

The father of the deceased is a driver and was at work in Dadar when the fatal mishap took place. The police have registered an accidental death report. “The initial investigation did not find any foul play as his younger brother was there when he drowned,” said Jadhav.

