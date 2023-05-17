MP: Three kids drown in a pond in Neemuch

Photo- Istock Images

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Pall of gloom descended on Bagh Pipliya village under Baghana police station limit in Neemuch district after three kids drowned in a pond. The trio had come from Kapasan village in Rajasthan to attend a marriage function in Baghana village.

Police said that the deceased were identified as Afzal Hussein, 13, Arbaaz Khan, 13, and Farhan Khan, 12. They had gone to take bath in a pond on village outskirts and drowned. Sources said that while taking the bath, a child went into deep water and started drowning.

The two other kids who were taking bath nearby tried but drowned together. Some passers-by saw the children drowning and tried to save them, but it was too late. The crowd gathered on the spot. A few people pulled out the children and family members rushed them to Neemuch district hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

On being informed, City Superintendent of Police Phool Singh Paraste, Baghana police station in-charge Ajay Sarwan and the police force reached the district hospital. CSP Paraste said that there was a wedding at Yasin Khan's place in Bagh Piplia village and children came with their families from Buddha Kheda railway station in Kapasan village, Rajasthan. Meanwhile, a case was registered under the relevant section of the CrPC.

