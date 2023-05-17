Madhya Pradesh: 3 kids drown to death in Neemuch district

Representative Image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Pall of gloom prevailed in Bagh Pipliya village under Baghana police station limit in Neemuch district after three kids drowned to death. All three came from Kapasan village in Rajasthan to attend a marriage ceremony here in Baghana village.

Police informed that those who died include, Afzal Hussein, 13, Arbaaz Khan, 13, and Farhan Khan, 12 and at the time of the incident they were taking baths at a pond situated on the outskirts of the village.

It is being told while they were taking a bath, one child went into deep water and started drowning. Two other kids who were taking bath nearby attempted to save them, but in vain, as they drowned together.

During this, some passers-by saw the children drowning and called people for help, they immediately attempted to save the trio, but that was too late. The crowd gathered on the spot pulled out the children and the family members took them to Neemuch district hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

On the information of the incident, City Superintendent of Police Phool Singh Paraste, Baghana police station in-charge Ajay Sarwan and the police force reached the district hospital.

CSP Paraste said that there was a wedding ceremony at Yasin Khan's place in Bagh Piplia village and children came here with their families from Buddha Kheda railway station located in Kapasan village, Rajasthan. Meanwhile, a case has been registered under the relevant section of CRPC.