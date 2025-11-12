Navi Mumbai Weekend Delight: Nexus Seawoods Mall To Host ‘The Global Food Carnival’ Featuring Over 100 Cuisines, Live Acts & Family Fun On Nov 15–16

Nexus Seawoods Mall to host The Global Food Carnival 2025 featuring world cuisines, live performances, and family entertainment zones | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, November 12: Nexus Seawoods Mall is set to transform into a food lover’s paradise this weekend as it hosts The Global Food Carnival in collaboration with Things2do on November 15 and 16, 2025. The event will take place at the mall’s 2nd Floor Airspace Open Parking area, offering a grand celebration of food, music, and family entertainment.

A Global Culinary Journey Under One Roof

The two-day carnival promises a culinary journey across the world, featuring a diverse spread of over 100 cuisines — from sizzling street food to gourmet delights. Visitors can indulge in a wide variety of dishes, including baos, assorted rolls, chicken popcorn, peri-peri boneless strips, and international-style coffees. Adventurous foodies can also look forward to UFO burgers, veg and popcorn rice bowls, Krush Lime, and Masala Pepsi.

For those craving global comfort classics, options such as Kung Pao chicken, paneer chilli basil, dim sums, ramen bowls, pizzas, loaded nachos, cheesy garlic bread, and fries will be available.

Top F&B Brands To Showcase Signature Dishes

Some of the popular F&B brands participating in the event include The Irish House, Sun & Moon Korean, Nafisa Biryani, Paolo’s, Toscano, AB Coffee, Bubble Burst, Tim Hortons, Crazy Noodles, Noi Bakes, Gelato Bar, and Aromas — offering a mix of global cuisines and signature creations.

Music, Entertainment & Fun For All Ages

Beyond food, the Global Food Carnival will feature over 10 live performances, 15 immersive experience zones, and several Instagram-worthy attractions. Families can enjoy a dedicated Kids Zone with bouncy castles, trampolines, DIY craft activities, and fun competitions.

Nexus Seawoods Mall to host The Global Food Carnival 2025 featuring world cuisines, live performances, and family entertainment zones | File Photo

A Celebration Of Food, Music & Community

“With the Global Food Carnival, we’re creating an experience that celebrates the joy of food, music, and togetherness,” said a spokesperson from Nexus Seawoods Mall. “It’s more than a weekend event — it’s a celebration of community and culture through flavours from around the world.”

Also Watch:

Nexus Seawoods Mall, Navi Mumbai’s premier lifestyle and entertainment hub, continues to redefine leisure experiences through engaging, large-scale events that bring people together.

Event Details:

Venue: Nexus Seawoods Mall, Navi Mumbai

Dates: November 15–16, 2025

Highlights: 100+ Cuisines | 10+ Live Acts | 15+ Immersive Zones | Dedicated Kids Zone