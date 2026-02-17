VIDEO: Mumbai Climate Week 2026 Lights Up Bandra-Worli Sea Link, City Prepares To Host Global South Climate Leaders |

Mumbai: Mumbai’s iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link was illuminated on Monday night with special LED lighting on its tendons, displaying 'Mumbai Climate Week' along with the dates February 17 to 19, as the city geared up to host one of the most important climate-focused gatherings in the Global South. Visuals of the illuminated sea link quickly went viral on social media, symbolising Mumbai’s ambition to place climate action at the heart of urban public consciousness.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Lightning on the Bandra Worli Sea Link for the Mumbai Climate Week which will be starting from 17th February to 18th February. pic.twitter.com/Zhil9o3CAq — IANS (@ians_india) February 16, 2026

About Mumbai Climate Week

Mumbai Climate Week (MCW), scheduled from February 17 to 19, is set to position the city as a major Global South climate leadership hub. The three-day event will bring together global leaders, policymakers, business heads, climate innovators, philanthropies, youth and community representatives, with the stated aim of moving decisively from climate dialogue to on-ground action.

The programme will operate through a central hub at the Jio World Convention Centre, alongside a citywide network of campus, community and cultural events. Organisers said these parallel engagements are designed to showcase practical, scalable climate solutions that are relevant not just to Mumbai, but to rapidly growing cities across India and other Global South regions.

Who Organised Mumbai Climate Week?

The initiative is being led by award-winning NGO Project Mumbai, with support from the Government of Maharashtra, the state’s Environment and Climate Change Department, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). According to organisers, the objective is to project Mumbai as a “living test bed” for climate solutions that can be replicated in other urban centres facing similar challenges.

Delegations from over 30 countries are expected to attend, along with representatives from Union and state governments, multilateral agencies, financial institutions, industry, academia, civil society and youth networks. The success of Mumbai Climate Week, organisers said, will be measured not merely by attendance, but by partnerships forged, solutions funded, policies influenced and communities empowered well beyond the three-day event.

(1/3)

Announcing our next Hub Special session hosted by @McKinseyIndia



As the world rewires its energy systems, India stands at an inflection point.

Mumbai Climate Week | 17–19 February 2026https://t.co/Z0hmO1QEJw



Their session will unpack:

1. The size of the opportunity: pic.twitter.com/74Qyuljb2e — Mumbai Climate Week (@Mumbai_Climate) February 13, 2026

Details On High-Profile Guests List

The summit will feature a high-profile line-up of global and Indian leaders shaping climate action across policy, finance and civil society. Confirmed international speakers include Hillary Clinton, Bill Gates, Rajiv Shah of the Rockefeller Foundation, Imad Fakhoury of the International Finance Corporation (World Bank Group), Amanda Leland of the Environmental Defense Fund and Clarisa De Franco of Allied Climate Partners.

What once felt rare now feels routine. Rising heat is reshaping how our cities function and who they affect most.#MumbaiClimateWeek brings together people and solutions to respond to a warming future.



Click here to register.https://t.co/Z0hmO1QEJw pic.twitter.com/nbbF3N3RW9 — Mumbai Climate Week (@Mumbai_Climate) February 13, 2026

From India, senior political leaders expected at the event include Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav, Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Corporate Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal, along with senior state and city officials.

A special space-themed session on February 18 will feature Indian space icons Rakesh Sharma and Shubhanshu Shukla, who will interact with students and global leaders, linking space science with climate responsibility.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/