Navi Mumbai Weather Update: Satellite city received 153.18 mm average rainfall in last 24 hours, says NMMC

Navi Mumbai has received a total of 2548.12 mm so far this season, as per the data shared by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

The update also stated that Belapur received 168.80 mm rainfall while Nerul, Vashi, Khoparkhairne, and Airoli received 166.20 mm, 162.60 mm, 132.40 mm, and 135.90 mm rain respectively. The average rain received from 8.30 am on Tuesday to 8.30 am on Wednesday by Navi Mumbai was 153.18 mm.

The weather forecast suggests that high tide will begin at 7.20 pm in Navi Mumbai and the waves will reach a height of 2.95 metres. When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

Morbe dam water level

Rainfall - 104.60 mm

Total Rainfall - 3108.6 mm

Dam Level - 85.35 mtr

The southwest monsoon has again become active in Mumbai after a long gap, bringing heavy rains to the city and neighbouring areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that moderate to heavy rainfall is likely in Mumbai.

IMD in its 24-hour forecast has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs with the possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places on Wednesday.

The IMD on Wednesday said that the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded 65.15 mm, 118.82 mm and 73.03 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 2.78 metres is expected at 6.20 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 2.52 metres is likely to occur at 2.01 pm today.

Rains lashed several parts of Mumbai on Tuesday providing relief to the people of Maharashtra from the humidity. Several low-lying areas were also inundated following heavy overnight showers.

The incessant showers led to a landslide in Mumbai's Asalpha area, injuring some people, officials told PTI. The rains also caused water-logging in Andheri, Parel, Bhandup and some other areas, slowing traffic movement on roads in those places, they said.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 11:35 AM IST