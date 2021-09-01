Mumbai weather update: Moderate to heavy rainfall likely in city and suburbs today, says IMD

The southwest monsoon has again become active in Mumbai after a long gap, bringing heavy rains to the city and neighbouring areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that moderate to heavy rainfall is likely in Mumbai.

IMD in its 24-hour forecast has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs with the possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places on Wednesday.

The IMD on Wednesday said that the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded 65.15 mm, 118.82 mm and 73.03 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 2.78 metres is expected at 6.20 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 2.52 metres is likely to occur at 2.01 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

Rains lashed several parts of Mumbai on Tuesday providing relief to the people of Maharashtra from the humidity. Several low-lying areas were also inundated following heavy overnight showers.

The incessant showers led to a landslide in Mumbai's Asalpha area, injuring some people, officials told PTI. The rains also caused water-logging in Andheri, Parel, Bhandup and some other areas, slowing traffic movement on roads in those places, they said.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 10:12 AM IST