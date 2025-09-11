 Thane Zilla Parishad Launches 'Doorstep Delivery' Of 402 Government Services Across 431 Villages
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane Zilla Parishad Launches 'Doorstep Delivery' Of 402 Government Services Across 431 Villages

Thane Zilla Parishad Launches 'Doorstep Delivery' Of 402 Government Services Across 431 Villages

People in Thane district can now obtain various government-issued certificates such as those related to birth, death and marriage registration under the 'Door Step Delivery' initiative launched by the Zilla Parishad, a senior official said on Thursday.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 05:11 PM IST
article-image
Thane Zilla Parishad launches doorstep delivery of government certificates and services across rural areas | X - @ceozpthane

Thane, Sep 11: People in Thane district can now obtain various government-issued certificates such as those related to birth, death and marriage registration under the 'Door Step Delivery' initiative launched by the Zilla Parishad, a senior official said on Thursday.

402 Services Across 80 Departments

A total of 402 services from 80 departments are now being delivered at home across 431 gram panchayats, ZP Chief Executive Officer Rohan Ghuge said.

"Providing services to people at their doorstep is the true indicator of good governance," he said. "So far, 4,130 applications have been received, and 3,659 people have benefited," Ghuge added.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi University Gears Up For DUSU Elections 2025-26, Student Bodies Announce Candidates
Delhi University Gears Up For DUSU Elections 2025-26, Student Bodies Announce Candidates
'Hum Hindustani Hain': Did Shahid Afridi Target Any Former Indian Cricketer Ahead Of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Clash? Check Video
'Hum Hindustani Hain': Did Shahid Afridi Target Any Former Indian Cricketer Ahead Of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Clash? Check Video
Insurance Surety Bonds For NHAI Contracts Cross ₹10,000 Crore Landmark
Insurance Surety Bonds For NHAI Contracts Cross ₹10,000 Crore Landmark
Telangana Announces Dasara Holidays 2025: Schools To Get 13 Days, Junior Colleges 8-Day Festive Break
Telangana Announces Dasara Holidays 2025: Schools To Get 13 Days, Junior Colleges 8-Day Festive Break

Certificates Available Under the System

Certificates like birth, death, marriage registration, Below Poverty Line, Gram Panchayat income, age for Niradhar scheme and property change are available under this system.

Other Services Accessible

One can also obtain caste and domicile certificates, Udyog Aadhaar, PAN updates, scholarship applications, passport affidavits, ration cards, farm measurement, gazette publication, food licences, health cards and GST forms, Ghuge said.

Run Through Aaple Sarkar Seva Kendra

The initiative is being run through Aaple Sarkar Seva Kendra operators. "Center operators visit people's homes at the appointed time, scan documents and complete online procedures. Once the service is approved, certificates are delivered at home," the official said.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Thane Zilla Parishad To Hold 'Stop Diarrhoea' Campaign From June 16 To July 31
article-image

Appeal to Citizens

"I urge everyone to book appointments through https://thanedoorstep.in or call 8380822333 and take advantage of this innovative system," the CEO said.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai This Weekend: Kailash Kher Live Concert To Shivsanskar Mahotsav, Best Things To Explore In...

Mumbai This Weekend: Kailash Kher Live Concert To Shivsanskar Mahotsav, Best Things To Explore In...

VIDEO: 'Over 25,000 Mumbai Buildings Without OC To Be Regularised Under New Policy,' Says Minister...

VIDEO: 'Over 25,000 Mumbai Buildings Without OC To Be Regularised Under New Policy,' Says Minister...

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Slams Karnataka Govt Over Shivajinagar Metro Renaming, Calls It...

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Slams Karnataka Govt Over Shivajinagar Metro Renaming, Calls It...

'We Are In Touch With Them': CM Devendra Fadnavis Assures Safety Of Maharashtra Tourists Stranded In...

'We Are In Touch With Them': CM Devendra Fadnavis Assures Safety Of Maharashtra Tourists Stranded In...

Thane Zilla Parishad Launches 'Doorstep Delivery' Of 402 Government Services Across 431 Villages

Thane Zilla Parishad Launches 'Doorstep Delivery' Of 402 Government Services Across 431 Villages