Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Flags-Off 'Samudra Pradakshina', World's First All-Women Sailing Expedition; Here Is Everything To Know | X

Mumbai became the stage for history on September 11, 2025, as Samudra Pradakshina, the world’s first tri-service all-women sailing circumnavigation expedition, began its journey from the iconic Gateway of India. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flagged off the expedition virtually, calling it a symbol of women’s empowerment, Armed Forces unity, and India’s self-reliant spirit.

This historic event marks the world's first tri-service all-women sailing circumnavigation expedition. Over the next nine months, the crew will not only make history but also study the sea as they travel 26,000 nautical miles around the globe.

How Will The Journey Go About?

The expedition will see ten women officers from the Army, Navy, and Air Force sail together for nine months onboard IASV Triveni, an indigenously built 50-foot vessel designed in Puducherry. Their journey will cover about 26,000 nautical miles, taking them across all major oceans.

The crew will cross the Equator twice, sail past the three great Capes, Leeuwin, Horn, and Good Hope, and navigate some of the toughest waters in the world, including the Southern Ocean and the Drake Passage.

Along the way, Smudra Pradakshina will make international port calls at Fremantle in Australia, Lyttelton in New Zealand, Port Stanley in Canada, and Cape Town in South Africa. The team is expected to return to Mumbai in May 2026, marking the completion of a truly global journey.

Meet The Voyagers

The crew has trained rigorously for three years, gradually building their skills through smaller expeditions on India’s western coast and even completing a trial voyage from Mumbai to Seychelles earlier this year. The team is led by Lieutenant Colonel Anuja Varudkar, with Squadron Leader Shraddha P Raju as deputy leader, supported by officers from all three services.

Why Is The Journey Important?

This mission is not only about adventure but also about science and awareness. The officers will work with the National Institute of Oceanography to study microplastics, document marine life, and spread the message of protecting our oceans.

For Mumbai, the launch of Samudra Pradakshina from the Gateway of India is a proud reminder of the city’s maritime legacy and its role as India’s window to the world. The voyage is set to inspire countless young women while strengthening India’s presence in global sailing history.