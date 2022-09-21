Navi Mumbai: Waste segregation up by over 50% under NMMC

File/Representative

The effort of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on waste segregation at source has started showing results. In the last month, the quantity of segregated dry and wet waste has increased by more than 50 per cent. The civic body says that it has been getting a good response from citizens.

In order to achieve 100 per cent waste segregation at the source, municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar stressed citizen participation. He also held regular meetings with the waste management department and stressed mandatory segregation of dry, wet, and hazardous waste before handing over the civic garbage collection vehicles.

“Citizens now understand that segregated waste helps the sanitation workers during the collection. If they do not segregate the waste, there is an additional burden on sanitation workers to segregate them,” said Dr Babasaheb Rajale, DMC, Solid Waste Management department of NMMC.

As per the data shared by the Solid Waste Management Department of NMMC, daily around 160 to 170 tonnes of wet waste is collected in its jurisdiction. Similarly, the civic body is collecting around 420 to 450 tonnes of dry waste. “We have seen more than 50 per cent rise in both dry and wet segregated waste collection in the last month,” said Rajale.

In the first week of August, the civic body sent out notices to housing societies across the city and asked them to segregate dry and wet waste, else waste they will not lift. The civic body also warned of actions for not segregation. The civic body had even stopped lifting garbage from many societies if not segregated.

Rajale says that as per the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016, waste segregation is mandatory. “The law is equal for everyone and all housing societies have to segregate waste,” he said. However, the civic body is ready to hear any issues if residents have problems with waste segregation.

Sushmitha Rajan, a resident of sector 16 Nerul says that her society has started waste segregation as they were given additional time by the civic body. “Though we have a small society, residents showed cooperation in waste segregation,” said Rajan.

Journey of segregating waste:

The segregated waste from any node of the city is taken to the Turbhe dumping yard. In the yard, the wet wastes are processed through composting. Similarly, dry wastes are further segregated through material recovery facilities where plastic, paper, metal, electronic parts and others are segregated. Now, the segregated plastic is turned into granules which are used in road construction as an additional layer of tar. Similarly, other materials are used.

Indore model of waste segregation:

At present, Indore, the cleanest city in the country, practices six-bin waste segregation at source for the household and commercial levels, which include bins for dry waste, wet waste, plastic waste, e-waste, domestic sanitary waste, and domestic hazardous waste. Recently, NMMC added hazardous waste as part of segregation apart from dry and wet.