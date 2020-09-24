Navi Mumbai: Vegetable prices skyrocket as supply dips in Vashi's APMC market

Despite the ban on the export of onion, the retail price of one of the essential ingredients of the kitchen has reached Rs 50 per kg in the retail market.

Prices of other vegetables have also skyrocketed with the dip in supply at the wholesale market. The price of peas is commanding between Rs 180 to Rs 200 per kg in the retail market.

For the last two days, the price of onion has reached Rs 50 per kg in the retail market after supply dipped. At present, the onion-potato market is receiving hardly 80 trucks laden with these two commodities. Normally, the market receives around 200 trucks laden with onion and potato. “The quality of the onion is also not good. It cannot be stored for a long time and due to which the retailers are charging more from buyers,” said a trader form the Onion-Potato market of APMC Vashi.

Rajeev Maniar, Secretary of Kanda-Batata Aadhat Vyapari Sangh at APMC Vashi said that premium quality onion was already exported during the lockdown. “Due to excess rainfall last year, the crops damaged and quality also deteriorated,” said Maniar. He added that at present, onions are available with the farmer only.

Similarly, there was a low yield of potato last year and its price will come down only after new crops arrive in the market in October-November. “The major supplier of potatoes like Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal do not have adequate potato available and poor supply has pushed the price,” said another trader. Potato is being sold at Rs 40 per kg in retail.

While home-makers have already been struggling with the onion and potato prices, the high price of vegetables added the woes. At present, most of the vegetables are being sold over Rs 60 per kg in retail.

On Thursday, the APMC Vashi received 469 trucks and tempo laden with vegetables. “The supply is normal as per the season,” said Shankar Pingle, director of the Vegetable market in APMC Vashi. Actually, the quality is not as good as to store for even a day and that is why retailers are charging extra.

Retail prices are as follows: