Navi Mumbai: Ulwe Police Station Inaugurated With Key Focus On Women’s Safety And Community Service

Ulwe Police Station Inaugurated |

Following the approval of Ulwe police station by the state government on October 10, the police station was inaugurated by the police on Monday. The traffic chowki of Ulwe would be currently used as police station and later another arrangement would be made till a permanent structure is constructed on the plot allotted.

“In all the police stations in the city, various initiatives have been implemented for the safety of women. Similarly, the police will make tireless efforts to provide good services to senior citizens and other residents from the Ulwe police station as well. Our aim would be to ensure that all services provided are transparent and delivered promptly,” said Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe during the inauguration of the Police Station.

Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe inaugurating Ulwe police station | FPJ

On Monday, the Ulwe police station was inaugurated by Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe. The chief guests at the event included MLA Mahesh Baldi from Uran, Deputy Police Commissioner Sanjaysinh Yenpure, Additional Police Commissioner of the Crime Branch Deepak Sakore, Police Deputy Commissioner of Zone II Prashant Mohite, Deputy Commissioner of Headquarters Sanjaykumar Patil, Deputy Commissioner Amit Kale from the Crime Branch, Deputy Commissioner Tirupati Kakade from the Traffic Branch, along with other senior police officials.

While speaking on the occasion, the Police Commissioner stated that the population of the Ulwe node has exceeded 200,000 and there is a large housing project by CIDCO in this area. Taking all these necessities into account, and considering the security of this area, a proposal for the Ulwe police station and other police stations was sent to the government to make it convenient and accessible for the public. The Police Commissioner also mentioned that the establishment of the police station in Ulwe will primarily benefit women, and the increased police presence in the area will help deter criminal activities. Additionally, since it will take a considerable time to construct the building for the Ulwe police station, the Police Commissioner suggested temporarily relocating the police station to a CIDCO or other private building to prevent inconvenience to the officers working there and the citizens visiting the station.

“We have given the proposal to state to have 100 staff in Ulwe police station including senior police officers. We have also given the proposal to finalise the jurisdiction by including some parts from the jurisdiction of NRI Coastal, Panvel City and Nhava Sheva Police Stations. Once the approvals on the staff and the jurisdiction comes in, the police station would be operational,” DCP Mohite said. Earlier it was very confusing for the residents of ULwe node on which police station to approach for any work as some parts were under NRI Coastal police which was around six km away, some under PAnvel City police which was around eight km away and some under Nhava Sheva police station which was around 13 km away from Ulwe. With one police station for the single node, it would become highly convenient for the residents to approach the police station.