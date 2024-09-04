 Navi Mumbai: Raymond Ltd CMD Gautam Singhania Lays Foundation Stone For Lord Venkateshwara Temple In Ulwe
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNavi Mumbai: Raymond Ltd CMD Gautam Singhania Lays Foundation Stone For Lord Venkateshwara Temple In Ulwe

Navi Mumbai: Raymond Ltd CMD Gautam Singhania Lays Foundation Stone For Lord Venkateshwara Temple In Ulwe

Gautam Singhania, CMD of Raymond Limited, laid the foundation stone for the Lord Venkateshwara Temple at Ulwe, Navi Mumbai on Wednesday in the presence of J. Shyamala Rao, IAS, Executive Officer of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), and Venkaiah Choudhary, IRS, Additional Executive Officer of TTD.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 08:43 PM IST
article-image
Gautam Singhania, CMD of Raymond Limited, lays the foundation stone for the Lord Venkateshwara Temple at Ulwe | X/ @SinghaniaGautam

Gautam Singhania, CMD  of Raymond Limited, laid the foundation stone for the Lord Venkateshwara Temple at Ulwe, Navi Mumbai on Wednesday in the presence of  J. Shyamala Rao, IAS, Executive Officer of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), and  Venkaiah Choudhary, IRS, Additional Executive Officer of TTD.

Raymond, with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), had  conducted the ``bhoomi pujan"  ceremony of this  temple last year.

Read Also
'Even Lord Venkateshwara Not Spared': Congress Takes Another 'Photo-Op' Jibe At PM Modi After His...
article-image

Gautam Singhania, CMD of Raymond Limited, laid the foundation stone for the Lord Venkateshwara Temple at Ulwe, Navi Mumbai on Wednesday in the presence of J. Shyamala Rao, IAS, Executive Officer of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), and Venkaiah Choudhary, IRS, Additional Executive Officer of TTD.

Read Also
Hyderabad: Photos Show Fearless Rescue Ops After Fire Breaks Out At Chemical Godown Killing 9 In...
article-image

The temple will be built on a 10-acre plot allotted by the Maharashtra government, marking a significant spiritual and cultural addition to the region. The temple is set to cater to devotees of Lord Venkateshwara  in the western part of India who may not be able to visit the main Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh. The location in Ulwe, close to the upcoming international airport in Navi Mumbai.

FPJ Shorts
Karnataka Principal Who Banned Hijab At His College Was Chosen For Honour On Teachers Day; Govt Withdraws Decision
Karnataka Principal Who Banned Hijab At His College Was Chosen For Honour On Teachers Day; Govt Withdraws Decision
UPSC Opens Applications for Combined Geo-Scientist 2025 Prelims Exam; Direct Link Here!
UPSC Opens Applications for Combined Geo-Scientist 2025 Prelims Exam; Direct Link Here!
'Let's Outrage Over OTT & Digress..': Priyanka Chaturvedi On 25% IIT-Bombay Grads Failing To Secure Placement
'Let's Outrage Over OTT & Digress..': Priyanka Chaturvedi On 25% IIT-Bombay Grads Failing To Secure Placement
VIDEO: 'No Teachers For Class 11 & 12' Student's Plea For Teachers At Chhattisgarh School Goes Viral
VIDEO: 'No Teachers For Class 11 & 12' Student's Plea For Teachers At Chhattisgarh School Goes Viral

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Raymond Ltd CMD Gautam Singhania Lays Foundation Stone For Lord Venkateshwara Temple In...

Navi Mumbai: Raymond Ltd CMD Gautam Singhania Lays Foundation Stone For Lord Venkateshwara Temple In...

Gala Precision Engineering IPO Day 3: Public Issue Subscribed 201.41 Times; NII Portion Subscribed...

Gala Precision Engineering IPO Day 3: Public Issue Subscribed 201.41 Times; NII Portion Subscribed...

Navi Mumbai: Adani Ports, L&T Among 15 Companies Interested In Developing Vadhavan Port

Navi Mumbai: Adani Ports, L&T Among 15 Companies Interested In Developing Vadhavan Port

Big Relief For Pensioners: EPFO’s Centralised Pension System Set To Ease Payouts From January...

Big Relief For Pensioners: EPFO’s Centralised Pension System Set To Ease Payouts From January...

Suzlon Monetises Non-core Assets Worth ₹440 Crore

Suzlon Monetises Non-core Assets Worth ₹440 Crore