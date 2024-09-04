Navi Mumbai: Raymond Ltd CMD Gautam Singhania Lays Foundation Stone For Lord Venkateshwara Temple In Ulwe

Gautam Singhania, CMD of Raymond Limited, lays the foundation stone for the Lord Venkateshwara Temple at Ulwe | X/ @SinghaniaGautam

Gautam Singhania, CMD of Raymond Limited, laid the foundation stone for the Lord Venkateshwara Temple at Ulwe, Navi Mumbai on Wednesday in the presence of J. Shyamala Rao, IAS, Executive Officer of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), and Venkaiah Choudhary, IRS, Additional Executive Officer of TTD.

Raymond, with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), had conducted the ``bhoomi pujan" ceremony of this temple last year.

Glimpses from today's ornamental stone laying ceremony at the Shri Lord Venkateshwara Temple in Ulwe in Navi Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/RM4ENnQwlE — Gautam Singhania (@SinghaniaGautam) September 4, 2024

Gautam Singhania, CMD of Raymond Limited, laid the foundation stone for the Lord Venkateshwara Temple at Ulwe, Navi Mumbai on Wednesday in the presence of J. Shyamala Rao, IAS, Executive Officer of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), and Venkaiah Choudhary, IRS, Additional Executive Officer of TTD.

The temple will be built on a 10-acre plot allotted by the Maharashtra government, marking a significant spiritual and cultural addition to the region. The temple is set to cater to devotees of Lord Venkateshwara in the western part of India who may not be able to visit the main Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh. The location in Ulwe, close to the upcoming international airport in Navi Mumbai.