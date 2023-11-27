'Even Lord Venkateshwara Not Spared': Congress Takes Another 'Photo-Op' Jibe At PM Modi After His Tirupati Shrine Visit

The Congress party on Monday took another 'photo-ops' swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his visit to famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala and offered prayers for the ‘good health, well-being and prosperity of all Indians.’

Jairam Ramesh's 'Chunavi photo-ops' swipe at PM

Jairam Ramesh, Congress' General Secretary in-charge of Communications, took a dig at PM Modi for taking several photographers with him during his visit to the shrine.

"Even Lord Venkateshwara has not been spared by the master of ‘chunavi photo-ops’! Govinda! Govindaaa!" the Congress leader wrote, attaching a picture from the PM visit where number of cameras around him were highlighted.

Even Lord Venkateshwara has not been spared by the master of ‘chunavi photo-ops’!



Govinda! Govindaaa! pic.twitter.com/CfenAIICXk — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 27, 2023

Earlier on Saturday, after Modi embarked on a sortie aboard the Tejas aircraft at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) facility in Bengaluru, the Congress pointed out his video where the PM was seen waving from the flight. Several Congress leaders trolled PM Modi for waving in the clouds, asking who was he waving at.

PM's visit to Tirumala shrine

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to the renowned hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala, offering prayers for the health, well-being, and prosperity of all citizens of India.

Modi shared on 'X', “At the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, prayed for the good health, well-being and prosperity of 140 crore Indians."

During the visit, the temple priests bestowed Vedic blessings upon Modi.

The prime minister had reached Tirumala on Sunday night.

Modi was welcomed at the Reniginta Airport by Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Following the temple visit, the prime minister proceeded to poll campaigning in Telangana.