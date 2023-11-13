Hyderabad: Photos Show Fearless Rescue Ops After Fire Breaks Out At Chemical Godown Killing 9 In Nampally

By: ANI | November 13, 2023

Nine people have been killed after a fire broke out at a chemical godown here, an official said on Sunday.

The massive fire engulfed a chemical godown on the first floor of a four-storey building at Nampally in Hyderabad earlier today.

Several fire tenders rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control after hours of dousing efforts.

As per Additional Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Vikram Singh Mann, three people have sustained burn injuries and are under treatment.

"We received info of fire earlier today after which the team reached here and controlled the fire. A total of nine casualties have been reported and around 2-3 are injured and under treatment," the police officer said.

He said that a detailed probe will be done in the case and action will be taken against the culprits.

Earlier in the day, DCP Venkateshwar Rao, Central Zone said, "The repair work of a car was going on in the godown on the ground floor.

The sparks spread to the chemical barrel kept in the godown and caused the fire.

Within no time, the fire engulfed other floors of the building and caused six deaths."

