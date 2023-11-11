Photos: Massive Fire In Srinagar's Dal Lake Leaves Trail Of Destruction

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 11, 2023
A massive fire broke out in Srinagar’s popular tourist hub, Dal Lake, during the wee hours on Saturday.
As per officials from the Fire and Emergency Services Department, the fire erupted near Ghat number 9 of Dal Lake at approximately 5:15 am.
The blaze resulted in the damage of at least five houseboats and three huts.
Three houseboats—'London House,' 'Safena,' and 'Lalla Rukh'—were completely engulfed in the overnight fire.
The estimated value of the destroyed property runs into crores of rupees.
Officials have successfully brought the fire under control, and an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the incident.
Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.
It's worth noting that houseboats are considered floating palaces on Dal and Nigeen Lakes in Srinagar city, serving as high-end luxury accommodations often frequented by affluent tourists and honeymooners visiting the Valley.
