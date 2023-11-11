Photos: Ayodhya Bedecked With Over 24 Lakh Diyas For Deepotsav

By: ANI | November 11, 2023

Ayodhya is all set to hold a grand Deepotsav on Saturday on the eve of Diwali, with over 24 lakh diyas at 51 ghats set to illuminate the city.

Twitter

As part of the celebration, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Path is also being decorated with different types of flowers for Deepotsav.

Twitter

Decked heavily with around 24 lakh earthen lamps, the UP government is also planning to create a Guinness World Record.

Twitter

People from different places, including tribal people from the Pakur district of Jharkhand, will witness the grand Deepotsav.

Twitter

Around 48 tribal people from the Pakur district of Jharkhand have arrived in Ayodhya to celebrate Deepotsav on Saturday.

Twitter

The people of this tribe reside in the mountainous region and have come to Ayodhya barefooted to attend the grand Deepotsav.

Twitter

The Jharkhand Pradesh Shri Ram Janaki Charitable Service Trust has sent them here to participate in the Deep Utsav.

Twitter

Tomorrow, they will light the lamp in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in their traditional attire.

Twitter

The people from the Pakur district have come to Ayodhya for the first time. Earlier, the people from the Santhali community came to witness Diwali in Ayodhya.

Twitter

Thanks For Reading!

Deepotsav 2023: Ayodhya Aims To Set ‘World Record’ By Illuminating 24 Lakh Diyas At 51 Ghats On...
Find out More