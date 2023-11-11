Deepotsav 2023: Ayodhya Aims To Set ‘World Record’ By Illuminating 24 Lakh Diyas At 51 Ghats On Diwali Eve; Watch Video

Ayodhya Aims To Set ‘World Record’ By Illuminating 24 Lakh Diyas At 51 Ghats On Diwali Eve | Twitter | ANI

Ayodhya, November 11: Ayodhya is all set to hold a grand Deepotsav on Saturday on the eve of Diwali, with over 24 lakh diyas at 51 ghats set to illuminate the city. As part of the celebration, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Path is also being decorated with different types of flowers for Deepotsav. Decked heavily with around 24 lakh earthen lamps, the UP government is also planning to create a Guinness World Record. People from different places, including tribal people from the Pakur district of Jharkhand, will witness the grand Deepotsav.

Around 48 tribal people from Jharkhand have arrived in Ayodhya

Around 48 tribal people from the Pakur district of Jharkhand have arrived in Ayodhya to celebrate Deepotsav on Saturday. The people of this tribe reside in the mountainous region and have come to Ayodhya barefooted to attend the grand Deepotsav.

They will light the lamp in the presence of UP CM Yogi Adityanath

The Jharkhand Pradesh Shri Ram Janaki Charitable Service Trust has sent them here to participate in the Deep Utsav. Tomorrow, they will light the lamp in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in their traditional attire. The people from the Pakur district have come to Ayodhya for the first time. Earlier, the people from the Santhali community came to witness Diwali in Ayodhya.

