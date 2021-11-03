e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 10:27 PM IST

Watch Video: 9 lakh diyas lit on banks of Surya river in Ayodhya's 'Deepotsav', enters Guinness World Records

FPJ Web Desk
Ayodhya: Devotees light earthen lamps on the bank of Saryu River during Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. | PTI Photo

Uttar Pradesh's Department of Tourism and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University on Wednesday jointly entered in Guinness World Records for "largest display of oil lamps" during Deepotsava at Ram ki Paidi ghats in Ayodhya.

"Today we have lit up 9 lakh earthen lamps. I want to extend my greetings to everyone on this Deepotsav program," Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said at an event of Deepotsava celebrations in Ayodhya.

Colourful lights and laser show organised in Ayodhya as part of the Deepotsav celebration on the occasion of Diwali.

The 'Deepotsav' celebrations in Ayodhya last year had set the Guinness World records for 'the largest display of oil lamps' after 5,84,572 earthen lamps were lit on the banks of river Saryu.

In 2020, over six lakh earthen lamps were lit during the "Deepotsav" to celebrate the festival, creating a world record.

"This year in Ayodhya, 9 lakh diyas will be lit. This 9 lakh represents houses where people started residing, under PM Awas Yojana Urban. We've provided houses to 43 Lakh people so far in Rural and Urban schemes," UP CM Yogi Adityanath had said earlier.

According to a government statement, the staging of Ram Lilas, a 3D holographic display, laser show, and fireworks will be part of the five-day-long celebrations, beginning Monday.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 10:27 PM IST
