Deepotsav: Ayodhya lights up for Diwali celebrations, Shobha Yatra flagged off; see photos and videos

As Ayodhya gears up to witness a grand 'Deepotsav' on Wednesday evening, elaborate security arrangements have been made in the holy city with a seven-tiered system.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Wednesday flagged off the 'Shobha Yatra' ahead of Diwali in Ayodhya.

Around 200 artists and performers from all over the country and SAARC nations will participate in the Shobha Yatra, during which they will depict scenes from the Ramayana.

At the Ram Katha Park, distinguished guests will be welcomed with Vedic chants.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel will inaugurate and lay foundation of development projects, while a book on tradition and cultural heritage of Ayodhya will also be released.

Additional Chief Secretary Navneet Sehgal informed that a total of 12 lakh lamps will be illuminated to celebrate Deepotsav.

"Out of these, nine lakh lamps will be lit on Ram ki Paidi in Ayodhya. The Guinness Book of World Records team will be present at the event. The remaining three lakh lamps will be lit in the rest of the city," he stated.

Further, a 3D holographic projection mapping, a grand laser show based on Ramayana will be organised by the tourism department at Ram ki Paidi in the evening. Fireworks and laser shows will be organised from Naya Ghat in Ayodhya.

Here's how Ayodhya is preparing for Deepotsav:

Paintings and sand art based on Ramayan made at Ram Katha Park in Ayodhya ahead of 'Deepotsav' celebrations. | ANI

A laser show organized ahead of the Diwali festival in Ayodhya, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. | PTI

Artists dance during the Deepotsav 2021 function in Ayodhya, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. | PTI

Ayodhya: Artists are giving final touch to around a dozen tableaux made on the theme of Ramayana, at KS Saket PG College ahead of the Deepotsav festival. | ANI

Markets, temples, residential and other buildings illuminated ahead of Deepotsava and Diwali celebrations in Ayodhya. | ANI

The fifth edition of the Deepotsav to feature tableaux based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, sand art and dancers. | ANI

Students of Avadh University made rangolis at Ram Ki Paidi ahead of Deepotsava. | ANI

Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma flags off 'Shobha Yatra' ahead of grand Deepotsav celebrations. | ANI

'Shobha Yatra', ahead of Deepotsav during Diwali festival, heads to Ram Katha park | ANI

(By agencies)

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 02:45 PM IST