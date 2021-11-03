In Pics: Salman Khan-Iulia Vantur, Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda, and other celebs attend Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash

As Diwali festivities commenced on Tuesday with Dhanteras, Bollywood producer Ramesh Taurani organised a star-studded bash.

Dhanteras is observed on the 13th lunar day of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the Vikram Sambat Hindu calendar month of Aaswayuja in the Amaavasyanta Luni-Solar Calendar.

Literally, Dhanteras means 'dhan' or wealth, while 'teras' is the 13th day of the moon cycle wherein people offer prayers to Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity.

Those in attendance included superstar Salman Khan who arrived with his rumoured ladylove Iulia Vantur. However, they did not pose together for the paparazzi.

Pulkit Samrat also came with his plus one and actress Kriti Kharbanda.

Apart from the lovebirds, celebs who graced the occasion were Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Ekta Kapoor, Aayush Sharma, Meezaan Jaffrey, Karan Tacker, Tusshar Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan, Sharvari, Suniel and Mana Shetty, Bobby Deol, and Aftab Shivdasani among others.

Check out the pictures below.

Aftab Shivdasani | Photos by Viral Bhayani

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 11:17 AM IST