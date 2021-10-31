Diwali 2021: Are firecrackers banned in Mumbai and Maharashtra? Click here for green cracker rules

Ahead of Diwali, which will be celebrated under the shadow of the pandemic, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to contain the spread of COVID-19. Diwali will be celebrated between November 2 (Dhanteras) and November 6 (Bhai Dooj).

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government has urged citizens to avoid bursting crackers to curb noise and air pollution which could pose a problem for coronavirus patients. A government release appealed for the subdued celebration of Diwali, like that of other festivals since the virus outbreak. Social distancing norms should be followed, the guidelines reminded.

Although the use of firecrackers is not banned in the state, the government has urged citizens to avoid bursting crackers.

The state government guidelines said: "Those affected by COVID-19 are likely to be troubled directly due to the air pollution caused by bursting of firecrackers. Considering this, people should avoid bursting firecrackers this year. Instead, they can light lamps on a big scale and celebrate the festival."

It has also urged people not to overcrowd markets for Diwali shopping.

Meanwhile, several states have banned the use of firecrackers. The Karnataka government on Saturday issued an order allowing the sale and bursting of only green crackers during this Deepavali and advised people to strictly adhere to COVID-19 norms.

The West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) on Saturday issued a notification banning the sale and use of all kinds of fireworks during Kali Puja, Diwali and other festivals this year following an order of the Calcutta High Court.

Here's what the Supreme Court has said:

The Supreme Court Friday clarified that there is no total ban on the use of firecrackers and only those fireworks which contain Barium salts are prohibited.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and A S Bopanna said however that no authority can be permitted the violation of the directions issued by it and allow banned firecrackers under the guise of celebration.

The apex court further asserted that celebration cannot be at the cost of the other's health.

Under the guise of celebration, nobody can be permitted to infringe the right to health of others, guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India and nobody can be permitted to play with the life of the others, more particularly the senior citizens and the children, it said.

"It is made clear that there is no total ban on the use of firecrackers. Only those firecrackers are banned, as directed hereinabove, which are found to be injurious to health and affecting the health of the citizens, more particularly the senior citizens and the children," the bench said.

Any lapse on part of States, agencies and UTs in implementing a ban on firecrackers shall be viewed very seriously, the top court said.

It directed all the states/Union Territories to give due publicity through electronic/print media and local cable services to make the people aware of the directions issued by the court on the manufacture, use and sale of banned firecrackers.

