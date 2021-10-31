Diwali 2021: Wishes, messages and stickers to share with your loved ones on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram

Technology has shrunk the distance between loved ones who stay far away. This Diwali use the technology to make your loved ones feel that you are around them and not divided by cities or countries. What can be better than WhatsApp that is available at your fingertips?

There are many who can’t come to their loved ones’ place to celebrate Diwali because of career, education or some other reasons. But, Diwali should not be spoiled because of some reasons. This year, Diwali celebrations will start from November 2. But, wishes sharing will start soon.

Here are best WhatsApp stickers to send to your loved ones:

https://www.wishesmsg.com/

https://www.wishesmsg.com/

Advertisement

https://www.wishesmsg.com/

https://www.wishesmsg.com/

https://in.pinterest.com/

Advertisement

Here are a few simple but hearty wishes and messages for you to send your friends, family and loved ones on the auspicious day of Diwali.

"May this Choti Diwali fill your heart with enthusiasm and joy and may you also have a sparking Diwali!"

"May all the darkness disappear from your life and you light the diyas of contentment. May the festival illuminate your life and you reap happiness and prosperity. Happy Choti Diwali."

"May all the darkness disappear from your life and you light the diyas of contentment. May the festival illuminate your life and you reap happiness and prosperity. Happy Choti Diwali!"

"Wishing a very Happy Naraka Chaturdashi to you and your family. May this auspicious occasion mark an end to all the negativities and threats around you.”

“Wishing a very Happy Naraka Chaturdashi to you and your family. May this auspicious occasion mark an end to all the negativities and threats around you."

ALSO READ Diwali 2021: Celebrate and cherish the festival of lights with your loved ones the Chanakya way

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 08:40 AM IST