e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 05:00 PM IST

Navi Mumbai: Two watchmen held for burgling flat in Vashi; jewellery, cash worth Rs 21 lakh recovered

PTI
Representative Image | Pixabay

Representative Image | Pixabay

Advertisement

Two watchmen of a housing society were arrested for allegedly stealing jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh from a flat at Vashi in Navi Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

Police recovered stolen jewellery and cash worth Rs 21 lakh from the duo, identified as Navin Vishwakarma (31) and Kami Gore (36) who hailed from Nepal, a senior officer said.

The accused had shut the CCTV cameras on Friday and burgled a flat while its occupants were away, he said, adding that two more persons were involved in the theft.

The duo had been booked in six cases in the past and convicted in two of them, the officer said.

They were planning to flee to Nepal but were arrested before they could do so, he added.

ALSO READ

Mira Bhayandar: As COVID-19 cases drop, MBMC seeks state government nod to hold physical meetings

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 05:00 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal